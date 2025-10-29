Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy will fully practice this week, return Sunday at Lions

The Brief Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said J.J. McCarthy will fully practice this week. He's expected to start Sunday at Detroit. O'Connell talked about Carson Wentz cotinuing to play with a shoulder injury before being placed on IR Monday. Josh Oliver has a foot sprain, and will miss Sunday's game. O'Connell says it's not a long-term injury.



Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell did his weekly news conference on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center, and spent most of the 19 minutes talking about quarterbacks.

J.J. McCarthy returns to full practice

What we know:

When the Vikings took the practice field Monday, J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer were on the field. Carson Wentz, who was placed on injured reserve, was not.

O’Connell said McCarthy will be a full participant in practice this week, and it looks like he’ll return Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. McCarthy has missed five straight games with an ankle sprain suffered Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

"J.J. McCarthy will have a full week of preparation, he’s in a really good place from a health standpoint," O’Connell said.

Seven of McCarthy’s eight quarters so far have been hard to watch, largely due to poor offensive line play. The quarterback the Vikings hope they’re getting is the McCarthy that lead a 21-point fourth quarter comeback in his NFL debut against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Kevin O'Connell thankful for Carson Wentz

Why you should care:

The Vikings placed Wentz on IR Monday. He’ll have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder for a torn labrum and fractured socket, an injury he tried to play through for 2.5 games. It was determined last Friday he needed surgery, and his season was over. Wentz’s wife is due any day with their fourth child, he’ll have the procedure after that.

Wentz was sacked 19 times in five starts, and was in obvious pain last Thursday against the L.A. Rams with every hit he took. O’Connell defended the decision to play Wentz on the radio on Tuesday, and reiterated Wednesday it was about pain tolerance.

"We went into this thing knowing it was a pain tolerance situation and he would be able to play through it and not make it worse until he inevitably had to make the decision to get the surgery," O’Connell said. "You have an obligation to the player to let them compete and see it through."

Josh Oliver has foot sprain

The backstory:

Vikings’ tight end Josh Oliver left last Thursday’s game with a foot injury. O’Connell said Wednesday he’s week-to-week with a foot sprain, but they avoided a serious injury.

What's next:

The Vikings are at the Lions Sunday, a game you can watch on FOX 9.