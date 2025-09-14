Vikings offense struggles, injuries pile up in 22-6 loss to Falcons

article

The Brief The Vikings are 1-1 after a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium. J.J. McCarthy had three turnovers as the Vikings managed just 198 total yards and two Will Reichard field goals. Ryan Kelly (concussion), Justin Skule (concussion), Aaron Jones (hamstring) and Gabe Murphy (knee) all left the game with injuries and didn't return.



After a memorable comeback win for the Minnesota Vikings in J.J. McCarthy’s NFL debut Monday night, the 2025 home opener on Sunday Night Football felt more like a nightmare.

The Vikings are 1-1 after a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. The offense struggled from start to finish, and injuries piled up.

The big play

How it happened:

The big play came in the fourth quarter as the Falcons were able to make it a two-score game, critical with the Vikings’ offense non-existent most of the night. J.J. McCarthy was sacked for the sixth time, with Zach Harrison forcing and recovering a fumble.

It led to a Parker Romo field goal, and a 15-6 lead with 11:16 to play.

The Falcons iced the game on Tyler Allgeier’s 5-yard touchdown run to put the Vikings down 22-6 with 3:22 to play.

Another sluggish night offensively

What we know:

Monday night, the Vikings rallied with 21 fourth quarter points to leave Chicago with an improbable win. There was no rally against the Falcons. McCarthy turned the ball over three times, the run game was inconsistent and the offensive line struggled.

McCarthy was sacked six times, and threw two interceptions. McCarthy finished 11-of-21 for just 158 yards. The Vikings managed just 198 total yards.

Vikings’ injuries pile up

Why you should care:

The Vikings were down Harrison Smith, Andrew Van Ginkel, Christian Darrisaw and Jeff Okudah to start the game. They lost four more players to injury, including a pair on the offensive line.

Ryan Kelly and Justin Skule both left the game in the concussion protocol and didn’t return. Aaron Jones left the game with a hamstring injury, and Gabe Murphy left with a knee injury.

Parker Romo revenge game?

Dig deeper:

Parker Romo was the Vikings’ kicker last year when Will Reichard missed time with a quad injury. Romo returned to U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday night, and nearly had all the Falcons’ points. He was a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals, converting from 38, 29, 33, 33 and 54 yards.

What's next:

The Vikings host the Cincinnati Bengals at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Bengals will be without Joe Burrow, who is sidelined three months with a toe injury. Former Viking Jake Browning is the Bengals' No. 2 quarterback.