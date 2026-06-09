Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy on trade potential: ‘I love this organization’

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are holding mandatory mini camp this week at TCO Performance Center. J.J. McCarthy re-iterated Tuesday he wants to be with the Minnesota Vikings, even if he doesn't win the starting quarterback job. Kyler Murray and McCarthy are splitting reps evenly with the starting offense.



The Minnesota Vikings opened mandatory mini camp on Monday at TCO Performance Center, which means everybody that can be is on the field at practice.

Vikings QB competition

What we know:

As it has been for most of the offseason, the hot topic is the quarterback situation. The Vikings say the starting position is an open competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray. The popular theory is that the job is Murray’s to lose.

If he is the starter, what does it mean for McCarthy’s future? He was asked after practice Tuesday about the theory of being traded.

"I think I made it very clear I wanted to be here before I got here. I love this organization, I love the coaching staff, I absolutely love these players to death," McCarthy said. "This is where I want to be, I feel like I can thrive in this system, everything played out exactly how I wanted it. I wouldn’t want anything else to change."

Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy splitting reps

Why you should care:

At Tuesday’s mini camp practice, Murray and McCarthy were splitting the reps with the starting offense. Murray had two interceptions, and McCarthy completed at least one deep pass.

Murray has the challenge of trying to learn a new offense, but isn’t getting every snap. In seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, he got every snap with the starting offense when he was healthy.

He says it’s a new challenge.

"Now having to split reps, me already being behind not getting the amount of reps you would typically want a guy to get learning an offense, that’s probably the toughest part," Murray said. "Coming into a new system, learning on the fly, trying to play fast, efficient and let it loose while learning, that’s the toughest part."

What we don't know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told ESPN on Tuesday he has a timeline on making a quarterback decision. He didn’t reveal the details.

The Vikings continue mandatory mini camp Wednesday, then have a final session of OTAs next week before being dismissed for the summer.