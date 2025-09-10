Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Brief Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. McCarthy bounced back from a pick-6 and led the Vikings to a 21-point fourth quarter in a 27-24 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football. McCarthy made his NFL debut after missing all of last season with a torn meni



The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0, and J.J. McCarthy has been named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

What we know:

McCarthy made his NFL debut on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, and made the plays when it mattered the most to lead the Vikings to a comeback win. McCarthy finished 13-of-20 passing for 143 yards and two fourth quarter touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown as the Vikings rallied from down 17-6 to beat the Bears 27-24 with a 21-point fourth quarter.

He became the first player since Cam Newton in 2011 with at least two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut.

‘Where else would you rather be?

What they're saying:

McCarthy’s comeback actually started after throwing a third quarter interception that went 74 yards the other way for a touchdown.

What they're saying: Vikings trailed the Bears 17-6, and needed a spark. McCarthy approached his teammates in the huddle and had one thing to say, "Where else would you rather be?"

"Every snap we get is a complete blessing. This team showed a lot of poise," McCarthy said.

In the fourth quarter, McCarthy was 6-of-8 for 101 yards and touchdowns to Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones, in addition to running one in himself. He also had a 149.5 rating.

McCarthy's historic night

By the numbers:

Here's context on McCarthy's fourth quarter in his NFL debut:

McCarthy is the first starting QB with a 10-plus point fourth quarter comeback in his NFL debut since Steve Young in 1985.

He is the only such QB since 1950 to do so on the road.

McCarthy is the first player in NFL history to have two 10-plus yard passing touchdowns and a 10-plus yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of any game. He did it in his NFL debut.

McCarthy is the first player in NFL history to have three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of their NFL debut.

He joined Fran Tarkenton (1961) as the only Vikings rookie to throw for two touchdowns and rush for a touchdown in a debut.

What's next:

The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons for the 2025 home opener, Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m.