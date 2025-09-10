Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0, and J.J. McCarthy has been named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.
What we know:
McCarthy made his NFL debut on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, and made the plays when it mattered the most to lead the Vikings to a comeback win. McCarthy finished 13-of-20 passing for 143 yards and two fourth quarter touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown as the Vikings rallied from down 17-6 to beat the Bears 27-24 with a 21-point fourth quarter.
He became the first player since Cam Newton in 2011 with at least two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut.
‘Where else would you rather be?
What they're saying:
McCarthy’s comeback actually started after throwing a third quarter interception that went 74 yards the other way for a touchdown.
What they're saying: Vikings trailed the Bears 17-6, and needed a spark. McCarthy approached his teammates in the huddle and had one thing to say, "Where else would you rather be?"
"Every snap we get is a complete blessing. This team showed a lot of poise," McCarthy said.
In the fourth quarter, McCarthy was 6-of-8 for 101 yards and touchdowns to Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones, in addition to running one in himself. He also had a 149.5 rating.
McCarthy's historic night
By the numbers:
Here's context on McCarthy's fourth quarter in his NFL debut:
- McCarthy is the first starting QB with a 10-plus point fourth quarter comeback in his NFL debut since Steve Young in 1985.
- He is the only such QB since 1950 to do so on the road.
- McCarthy is the first player in NFL history to have two 10-plus yard passing touchdowns and a 10-plus yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of any game. He did it in his NFL debut.
- McCarthy is the first player in NFL history to have three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of their NFL debut.
- McCarthy is the first player since Cam Newton with at least two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in his NFL debut.
- He joined Fran Tarkenton (1961) as the only Vikings rookie to throw for two touchdowns and rush for a touchdown in a debut.
What's next:
The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons for the 2025 home opener, Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m.