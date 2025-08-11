Vikings preseason: What we learned from Game 1

The Brief In his first game back from a knee injury, J.J. McCarthy got 12 offensive snaps, completed four passes for 30 yards and the led a drive that ended with a field goal. Gabe Murphy had 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. Rondale Moore had to be carted off with a left leg injury in his first play on the field, a punt return.



After more than two weeks of training camp practice, the Minnesota Vikings finally got to play against somebody else on Saturday, hosting the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

We got the return of J.J. McCarthy, a competition for the back-up quarterback job, a battle at the No. 3 running back spot, saw a tough injury to Rondale Moore and found depth on defense. Here’s what to take out of the first preseason game.

J.J. McCarthy looks the part

What we know:

J.J. McCarthy made his unofficial return from a right knee injury last year, and did nothing to dispel that he’s the Vikings’ future at quarterback. McCarthy played the first series and got 12 offensive snaps, leading Minnesota to a Will Reichard field goal. He went 4-of-7 for 30 yards, and scrambled on a fourth down for a first down.

McCarthy hit Jordan Addison for three completions, and missed one throw to Lucky Jackson that would’ve been a first down. All in all, a solid start for McCarthy. He looked poised, made plays and wasn't overwhelmed by the moment. His preseason is likely done, with the New England Patriots in town this week for two joint practices ahead of next Saturday’s preseason game.

Rondale Moore gets hurt

Rondale Moore carted off:

The Vikings signed Rondale Moore to a one-year deal, hoping to have depth at wide receiver and return option on special teams. After suffering a season-ending injury during joint practices last year, it might have happened again. Fielding a punt, Moore went down awkwardly on his left leg and knew immediately it was bad. He was eventually carted off the field.

Moore had an MRI Sunday, and we wait for official word from the team. But coach Kevin O’Connell did not sound optimistic that he could return this season.

Quarterback battle

Dig deeper:

It gets interesting for the Vikings at quarterback after McCarthy, if he were to go down with an injury. Sam Howell went 11-of-13 for 105 yards, and had a rushing touchdown Saturday. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer went 5-of-8 for 47 yards, and a touchdown.

Brosmer is pushing to make the 53-man roster. If the Vikings try to send him to the practice squad, another team that needs a back-up quarterback could claim him.

Defensive depth

The other side:

The Vikings rested about 90 percent of their starting defense, so Saturday was a great chance to see what they have for depth. Gabe Murphy had 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. Kahlef Hailassie had two interceptions.

What's next:

You’ll see more depth players in Saturday’s second preseason game, with starters getting their reps in joint practices against the Patriots Wednesday and Thursday.