Vikings place DB Harrison Hand on reserve/COVID-19 list

article

For the second straight day, the Minnesota Vikings have placed a defensive back on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Vikings on Tuesday placed Harrison Hand on the list, a day after Cameron Dantzler reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. It’s not known if Hand has tested positive, or is a close contact to a carrier. Hand played 15 special teams snaps for the Vikings in Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Vikings’ secondary is suddenly thin as the 0-4 Detroit Lions come to town on Sunday. Dantzler, who tweeted Monday night that he is vaccinated for COVID-19, will need two negative tests 24 hours apart to return to the team. Bashaud Breeland also left Sunday’s game early with an illness.

Advertisement

Hand has not played any defensive snaps this season. He played 22 special teams snaps in Minnesota’s Week 1 loss at Cincinnati.