Vikings offseason: 5 storylines heading into Training Camp

The Brief The Vikings are officially in offseason mode, but there are plenty of storylines for the season with training camp more than a month away. The hot topic remains the quarterback situation as the team decides between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy as the starter. Caleb Bank's health, Harrison Smith's future, the offensive line and special teams stability are other talkers.



The Minnesota Vikings are officially in offseason mode until the team reconvenes in late July for training camp.

The first practice at TCO Performance Center open to the public is Saturday, Aug. 1, part of the NFL’s Back Together Weekend. The Vikings’ offseason wrapped up with the team’s mandatory mini camp June 9-11. Veterans were dismissed for the summer, while rookies and new additions hung around for one final set of organized team activities.

So where are the Vikings at with training camp more than a month away? Here are five offseason storylines.

The Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy competition

What we know:

It’ll be the hot topic around the Vikings until they make a decision on a starting quarterback. That decision will likely take most of camp, and maybe some preseason action, to become official. Will it be Kyler Murray, or J.J. McCarthy?

Only Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings’ brass have that answer. They’ve split first-team offense repetitions in offseason workouts, both have had good days and tough days. McCarthy had trouble staying healthy last season, but went 6-4 as the starter when he played. Murray is a seven-year veteran, and signed with the Vikings on a veteran-minimum deal. But he didn’t come to Minnesota to hold a clipboard, and the job is in theory his to lose.

What we don't know:

If Murray is the starter, then the conversation turns to whether McCarthy, or Carson Wentz is the back-up, and if the Vikings consider moving McCarthy for future assets.

Caleb Banks’ health

Why you should care:

The Vikings took a different path in the NFL Draft this year with their top pick, taking Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks. He didn’t participate in offseason workouts after having offseason foot surgery, taking the time to rehab and learn the mental side of the game.

O’Connell said at the end of mandatory mini camp Banks will be cleared for training camp, and the team feels he would’ve been a top-10 pick if healthy. Brian Flores wants to see what Banks can do on the field, and the Vikings need another edge rusher with Jonathan Greenard’s departure.

Where is Harrison Smith?

Dig deeper:

Harrison Smith has played his entire 14-year NFL career with the Vikings. Last year’s regular season finale sure felt like a send-off, with Smith getting removed from the game in the final minutes of regulation to a standing ovation at U.S. Bank Stadium. He joked after he felt like he was watching his own funeral.

But we don’t know if Smith is done playing football just yet. He has not announced anything, and hasn’t filed retirement papers with the league. He wasn’t at any voluntary workouts, or mandatory mini camp. He’s also not currently under a contract.

O’Connell says he’s been in communication with Smith, but largely about golf and family life. Stay tuned, we should have an answer one way or another at some point during training camp.

Vikings’ offensive line

The backstory:

The Vikings appear to be set with their offensive line, assuming the starters can stay healthy. Ryan Kelly retired, so it appears Blake Brandel will take over starting center duties. Christian Darrisaw looks to be fully-healthy at left tackle. Brian O’Neill is at right tackle, Donovan Jackson has one of the guard spots, and Will Fries has the other.

The questions start if and when somebody gets hurt.

Special teams stability?

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Vikings have some stability when it comes to their specialists, something we haven’t always been able to say. Their All-Pro long-snapper Andrew DePaola is back, as is kicker Will Reichard, who was lights out in the live OTA and mini camp sessions.

Their one departure – punter Ryan Wright left for a pay day in free agency. Veteran Johnny Hekker comes in for his 15th season after punting for the L.A. Rams, Carolina Panthers and spending last season with the Tennessee Titans.