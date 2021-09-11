Vikings mourn death of Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff

article

Former Viking and Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff passed away Saturday at the age of 81, the team announced on Saturday.

Tingelhoff spent his entire 17-year career in Minnesota from 1962 until 1978, playing in six Pro Bowls over his career and four Super Bowls. He also earned five All-Pro First Team selections over his career.

Tingelhoff never missed a game for Minnesota, starting 240 straight games, the longest streak ever for a center in NFL history and second-most for any Vikings player in franchise history.

Tingelhoff was inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor and had his number 53 retired in November of 2001. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, in which he was presented by Fran Tarkenton.

In a statement on Saturday, the Wilf family remembered Tingelhoff:

"Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great Vikings teams during an amazing era that included four Super Bowls. A humble but strong leader, he defined toughness. Mick's legacy will live on as a Hall of Famer, on the field and off the field. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."