Expand / Collapse search

Vikings: Marcus Davenport to miss time with high ankle sprain

By
Published 
Updated 10:54AM
Sports
FOX 9
article

 Marcus Davenport #0 of the Minnesota Vikings walks to the tunnel during halftime of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  ((Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Marcus Davenport signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency to pair with Danielle Hunter for as an edge rushing duo, essentially replacing Za’Darius Smith.

It’s been a tough start for Davenport with injuries, and he could be sidelined for at least the next four games. According to multiple reports Monday, Davenport suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s 19-13 win at the Chicago Bears. Davenport played 17 defensive snaps Sunday before injuring his left ankle, and did not return.

Vikings reflect on 19-13 win over Bears

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell talks about the defense's 18 sacks in six games and not listening to outside noise after a 1-4 start leading into Sunday's 19-13 win over the Bears.

He missed the first two games of the season with a right ankle injury, and played just four snaps in the first three games of the season. He played a combined 97 snaps against the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs, recording a sack in each game.

Davenport is expected to be out four to six weeks, which would make him a candidate to join Justin Jefferson on injured reserve. If the Vikings make that move Tuesday, the edge rusher will miss at least a month.

"It is definitely something that we’re going to have to really take a look at from a medical standpoint," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.

Those are not words that suggest Davenport will return any time soon.