Vikings legend Chuck Foreman on Pro Football Hall of Fame: ‘I do belong there’

Chuck Foreman is one of the greatest running backs in Minnesota Vikings’ history, but to this point, he is not enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Foreman gave his thoughts on that very subject to FOX 9’s Dawn Mitchell on her weekly show, "Unscripted."

What we know - Chuck Foreman was drafted by the Vikings in 1973 and played seven seasons in Minnesota.

Why you should care - Foreman ran for 5,950 yards and 53 career touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl honors five times, was First-Team All Pro in 1975 and earned Secont Team All-Pro honors three times.

What they're saying - Chuck Foreman talks with Dawn Mitchell about why he feels he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"There’s no doubt about that. I never really say much about it, but yeah I do belong there. You’ve got to have people pushing you, I got some other people that are helping us with that so it’s all good. But I’m very good," Foreman said.

Foreman was the No. 12 overall pick by the Vikings in 1973. He was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. He went to the Pro Bowl five times, was a Second Team All-Pro three times and earned First Team All-Pro honors in 1975. He has 5,950 career rushing yards, 53 career rushing touchdowns and 350 career catches for 3,156 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He’s one of the 50 Greatest Vikings, in the team’s Ring of Honor and has started in three Super Bowls. Plenty of people believe he’s more than deserving of a spot in Canton.

"I appreciate that, but I’m going to say this to you. Believe me, I’m not losing any sleep over it," Foreman said. "I can’t speak to the players that played before me, and I can’t speak to the players that played after me. What I can speak to is when I played. Some of those people I played against that are in there, they don’t have nearly the accomplishments we had when I was here with the Vikings. I’m going to leave it at that."

