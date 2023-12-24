Vikings LB Jordan Hicks returns for pivotal NFC North game against Lions

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions in a White Out game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve in a game that has playoff implications for both teams, and you can watch it on FOX 9.

The Lions can make history Sunday, winning their first division title in 30 years and earn a home playoff game in the process. The Vikings are fighting for their playoff lives, likely needing to win two of their final three games to solidify a spot in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs. That’s after they’ve lost three of their last four games by a combined six points to fall to 7-7 on the season.

The Vikings get one of their best defensive players back as linebacker Jordan Hicks returns. He’s missed the last four games after suffering a right shin injury against the New Orleans Saints that required being hospitalized and having surgery for compartment syndrome. Hicks is the heart of the defense, and wears the green dot to call plays on the field. Hicks was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is expected to play.

The Vikings will be without defensive back Byron Murphy Jr., who did not practice all week due to a knee injury. Wide receiver Jalen Nailor is also out, still recovering from a concussion. Jonathan Bullard (ankle), Alexander Mattison (ankle), Brian O’Neill (ankle), Harrison Phillips (back) and Ivan Pace Jr. (shoulder) are questionable for Sunday’s game after all were limited in practice on Friday. Mattison, Phillips and Pace are active, but O'Neill is out. That leaves David Quessenberry to get the start opposite Lions star Aidan Hutchinson.

Even with Mattison active, Ty Chandler will get plenty of work after running for 132 yards and a touchdown last week.

Nick Mullens will get his second straight start at quarterback Sunday. He threw for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns last Saturday at Cincinnati, but also had two costly interceptions that wiped away at least six points in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals.

The Vikings host the Lions two of the next three weeks, and it could be three times in four weeks if seeding falls right in the NFC Playoffs. The Vikings need two wins over the Lions, and a Detroit loss at Dallas next Saturday night, to win the NFC North for the second straight year. If Minnesota doesn’t at least get home wins over the Lions and then the Packers next Sunday night, the Vikings are likely on the outside looking in for the playoffs.