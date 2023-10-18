Vikings LB Jordan Hicks named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

article

Jordan Hicks had a standout game as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 19-13 last Sunday at Soldier Field, and on Wednesday he was recognized by the NFL.

Hicks was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. He recorded a team-high 10 tackles, had an interception and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the victory. It’s his first defensive touchdown since his rookie season. Hicks is 31 and in his ninth NFL season.

Hicks is a team captain for the 2023 season and has started all six games for the Vikings this season. He’s currently second on the defense with 53 tackles.

VIKINGS PLACE MARCUS DAVENPORT ON IR

The Vikings made a couple roster moves on Wednesday, the most notable being placing outside linebacker Marcus Davenport on injured reserve. Davenport played 17 defensive snaps at the Bears before leaving the game with a left ankle injury.

It has been diagnosed as a high ankle sprain, and placing Davenport on IR means he’ll miss at least the next four games. He missed the first two games of the season with a right ankle injury. Before the injury to the Bears, he had recorded sacks against the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs.

By going on IR, the earliest Davenport could return is Nov. 19 at Denver.