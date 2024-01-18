Vikings & Kirk Cousins: Should Minnesota re-sign him or let him walk?

The Minnesota Vikings are in offseason mode, and it’s a pivotal time for the franchise as Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell enter Year 3.

NFL free agency starts in mid-March, and the Vikings have a decision to make at quarterback, or not, that will alter the future of the franchise moving forward either way. Kirk Cousins might have played his last down with the Vikings when he tore his Achilles Week 8 at Lambeau Field. It’s also very possible the Vikings want Cousins as the centerpiece of their offense until he retires.

Here’s a layout of both scenarios – Why they should do everything they can to bring him back – or why they should let him walk.

THE CASE FOR RE-SIGNING KIRK COUSINS

Cousins came to Minnesota on a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed deal in 2018. He’s been with the Vikings for six years, and was playing at an MVP-caliber level when he went down injured. His 2,331 passing yards and 18 touchdowns were tops in the NFL through Week 8. He’s been to the Pro Bowl three times with the Vikings, and helped lead the team to a division title in 2022.

The Vikings also need to get an extension done with Justin Jefferson, and he’s become a star in his first three seasons with Cousins throwing him the ball. Cousins has made it known he wants to stay in Minnesota, Adofo-Mensah has made it known he wants Cousins back, on a deal that’s good for both sides. Cousins will want at least two more years, probably fully-guaranteed, and will probably require at least $40 million per season. While that sounds hefty, that figure was barely top-10 in the NFL this season.

We got to see the personable side of Cousins during the Netflix documentary "Quarterback." He’s a father to two boys, a devout Christian, a husband and an all-around good dude. He’s a unanimous captain chosen by his teammates, he has a great relationship with O’Connell and won this year’s "Media Good Guy" award. The Vikings can bring Cousins back on a multi-year deal and still find a quarterback in the NFL Draft for when his career ends.

THE CASE FOR LETTING KIRK COUSINS WALK

If Cousins wants to chase the dollar, he can get it from virtually any team wanting a veteran quarterback. The popular choice there is the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings have the No. 11 pick in the NFL Draft, and there’s already speculation they could try to move up to the Chargers pick at No. 5 to get a top quarterback. They could get the next franchise quarterback, and on a rookie contract. The Vikings have defensive issues to address, especially if Danielle Hunter walks in free agency.

The Vikings need to pay Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw, figure out if Harrison Smith will be back and again, bring back or add more defensive talent for Brian Flores.

Can you win a Super Bowl with Cousins on a multi-year deal? We don’t know the answer to that. Cousins has led the Vikings to two playoff appearances, and just one win, in six seasons. The fact that it’s not a definitive "Yes" might be telling in determining his future.

It’s a massive decision for the Vikings to make, and we’ll likely know a lot more when we get closer to the NFL Combine.