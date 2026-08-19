Vikings Kevin O’Connell on joint practice intensity: ‘I prefer Rottweilers over Chihuahuas’

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Baltimore Ravens for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday at TCO Performance Center. The two teams will meet Saturday in a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kevin O'Connell wants his players to practice with intensity, but not cross the line that leads to fighting.



The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Baltimore Ravens for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday at TCO Performance Center.

That means the intensity ramps up when the first teams face each other. It gets physical, players chirp and conditions make it ripe for skirmishes. Kevin O’Connell made it clear before Wednesday’s joint practice he wants intensity, but no fighting.

‘I prefer Rottweilers over Chihuahuas’

What they're saying:

O’Connell spoke Wednesday about the intensity that comes with joint practices. He also has a policy that doesn’t allow fighting. It’s up to the players to control that, and those that toe that line are often the ones battling for a roster spot.

"You’re going to earn a job and earn a place on our team by demonstrating your ability to play at a high level in between the whistles. The analogy I always use is I would prefer Rottweilers over Chihuauas," O’Connell said. "If you’ve ever walked by a Rottweiler sitting on a front porch, doesn’t have to say a lot whole but if it needs to, it can do a whole lot. The Chihuahua that’s barking at you from their side of the fence the entire walk by, how intimidating is that? There’s All-Pro players on their team, those aren’t the ones you normally see. It’s with players 55-90 on the roster where it can be a thin line. There’s no place for it."

It’ll be Kyler Murray’s first chance against a non-Vikings’ defense since playing one series at the New York Giants, one that ended with a field goal. It’s also a chance for the Vikings’ defense to face Lamar Jackson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Kevin O’Connell’s joint practice rules

Why you should care:

Joint practices are the newest continuing trend in the NFL where first-team offenses and defenses square off in a controlled environment. The Vikings and Ravens starters will get their work in Wednesday and Thursday, while Saturday’s preseason game is for the reserve players battling for a roster spot.

O’Connell said he has a power point of practice rules and expectations that he started three years go. He gives it to the opposing head coach, who relays it to his team. In the past, players have been kicked out of practice for fighting. It's not clear if that rule currently remains in place.

"We need to be able to have these days and practice the right way. Everybody knows the expectation, the bottom line is if you want to play in this league a long time, you need to learn how to make the most out of the work you get in preparation for the season. I don’t anticipate having any issues with that," O’Connell said.

Watch Saturday’s preseason game on FOX 9

What's next:

The Vikings host the Ravens in their second preseason game on Saturday, and you can watch it on FOX 9.

Watch Vikings Gameday Live at 11 a.m. until kickoff, and we’ll have a Vikings Postgame Show to break down everything that happened. You can watch it all on FOX 9, FOX9.com and the FOX Local app.