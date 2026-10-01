Trollhaugen in Dresser, WI opens October with saved snow ski and snowboard event

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The Brief Trollhaugen in Dresser, Wis. will host its 21st annual fall rail jam, Open Haugen Weekend, on Oct. 3 and 4. More than 300 registration slots sold out in less than five hours after opening Sept. 17, an all-time record. Spectating, chairlift rides and hayrides are free, and a Ski & Snowboard Swap and Food & Coat Drive are also planned.



Trollhaugen is pulling back the cover on its snow storage experiment this weekend, giving skiers and snowboarders a rare chance to hit the slopes in early fall.

Snow saved all summer long

What we know:

The ski area in Dresser, Wis., has spent months preserving a massive pile of snow, and on Oct. 3 and 4, that effort pays off with Open Haugen Weekend — a terrain park rail jam now in its 21st year, according to Trollhaugen.

What started as a small experiment has grown into a nationally recognized event, drawing visitors from across the country.

Registration breaks records

Local perspective:

When registration opened Sept. 17 for the more than 300 available slots, the spots were gone in less than five hours — an all-time record for the event, according to Trollhaugen.

Free fun for everyone

Even if hitting the rails is not on your agenda, there is still plenty to do. Spectating is free, and so are chairlift rides and hayrides throughout the weekend.

Trollhaugen is also hosting its annual Ski & Snowboard Swap alongside a Tent Sale featuring deals on new gear. The resort will also hold a Food & Coat Drive for the local community, offering lift ticket coupons in return for donations.

What's next:

The event is being billed as the ultimate kickoff to winter. For more information, visit Trollhaugen.com or check their social media pages.