Vikings get Jordan Addison back from suspension before heading to Dublin

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are 2-1 as they head to Dublin, Ireland Sunday to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jordan Addison has been reinstated after serving a three-game suspension to start the season. Ryan Kelly and Josh Skule are both out of concussion protocol and returned to practice Wednesdsay.



The Minnesota Vikings are 2-1 as they get ready to head to Dublin, Ireland to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jordan Addison back from suspension

What we know:

The Vikings will have one of their top receivers back as Jordan Addison has ben reinstated. Addison was suspended for the first three games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The suspension was the result of a 2024 arrest for drunk driving in Los Angeles.

Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday Addison is eager to be back with the team. He’s been at the practice facility the past two weeks working out on his own. He was at practice Wednesday.

"Jordan is in shape, I’m expecting him to have fresh legs. When Jordan has fresh legs, that’s normally a really good thing. Can’t wait to get him back," O’Connell said.

"It just feels good being around the guys. I’m ready," Addison said.

Vikings injury updates

Dig deeper:

O’Connell said Ryan Kelly and Justin Skule, who were both in the concussion protocol, would be full participants at practice Wednesday. Jonathan Allen was getting a veteran rest day, and Jonathan Hargrave (chest) and Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) would not practice. O’Connell said Van Ginkel’s injury goes back to training camp, and is not related to his Week 1 concussion.

When will J.J. McCarthy practice?

Why you should care:

Vikings’ quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) will not play Sunday, as Carson Wentz will get his second start. Wentz was 14-of-20 for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 48-10 win over the Bengals, and didn’t turn the ball over.

McCarthy watched the game from the sideline, but not with a boot or brace on his ankle. O’Connell said he won’t play until he can fully practice. So when will that be?

"I don’t have an answer to that right now," O’Connell said.

Vikings depart Thursday night

Timeline:

The Vikings will hold one more practice Thursday before flying to Dublin, Ireland that night. They’ll do a walkthrough at Croke Park on Saturday to get familiar with the stadium.

The only difference this is they’re overseas for two straight weeks. They’ll head to London after Sunday’s game, and they’ve already played at Tottenham Hotspur twice under O’Connell. They'll be the first team in NFL history to play international games in consecutive weeks.