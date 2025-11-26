Vikings: Will J.J. McCarthy or Max Brosmer start Sunday at Seahawks?

The Brief Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday J.J. McCarthy has cleared enough of the concussion protocol to be limited in practice. Rookie Max Brosmer will get the first-team reps. Christian Darrisaw and Donovan Jackson won't practice after leaving Sunday's game at Green Bay with injuries.



The Minnesota Vikings travel to face the Seattle Seahawks this week in a game you can watch on FOX 9.

On Wednesday, Kevin O’Connell didn’t have much clarity on the Vikings’ quarterback situation heading into Week 13. He’s not sure yet if J.J. McCarthy can return.

Will J.J. McCarthy or Max Brosmer start?

What we know:

O’Connell didn’t have an answer for that Wednesday, and he doesn’t have to have it now. He said McCarthy has progressed enough in the concussion protocol to be a limited participant in practice. Max Brosmer, an undrafted rookie free agent, will take all the first-team reps until McCarthy is cleared.

McCarthy was placed in the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on the team’s flight home from Green Bay Sunday night. He had his worst game of the season, throwing for just 87 yards, getting sacked five times in the second half and being intercepted twice in a 23-6 loss to the Packers.

"As far as a zero hour, I don’t know if we’re looking at it like that. Ultimately this is not talking about a hand or an ankle, we’re talking about his head," O’Connell said. "We want to for sure make sure we defer to the medical team. We’re not in a place to declare anything yet."

In six starts, he’s 2-4 with 929 yards passing, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also been sacked 20 times.

Will Brosmer get his chance?

Why you should care:

The Vikings have a slightly different practice schedule this week, with Thanksgiving on Thursday. O’Connell said the team will start earlier, so players can spend the afternoon at home with their families.

If McCarthy can’t clear the concussion protocol to be a full participant by Thursday, it’ll be time for Brosmer to get his first career start. In one season with the University of Minnesota, Brosmer threw for 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In three preseason games with the Vikings, Brosmer was 35-of-58 for 364 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

"He’s done everything to be ready when his number has been called and he’ll be ready if that’s what takes place on Sunday," O’Connell said.

Darrisaw, Jackson won’t practice Wednesday

Dig deeper:

Christian Darrisaw and Donovan Jackson will not practice Wednesday. Darrisaw suffered toe and ankle injuries against the Packers, and did not return. Jackson suffered an ankle injury, and didn’t return.

The Vikings’ had their starting offensive line for the first time all season last Sunday, and it lasted a little more than two quarters. If Darrisaw and Jackson can’t go at Seattle, the Vikings turn to Blake Brandel and Justin Skule.