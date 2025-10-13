Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell doesn't commit to starting QB for Sunday against Eagles

The Brief The Vikings (3-2) are back from their bye week and host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kevin O'Connell wouldn't commit to a starting quarterback. J.J. McCarthy is working his way back from an ankle sprain, and Carson Wentz has an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. The Vikings opened Blake Cashman's 21-day practice window. He's missed four straight games a hamstring injury.



The Minnesota Vikings are back from their bye week, and host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kevin O’Connell on Monday would not commit to a starting quarterback for the game.

J.J. McCarthy or Carson Wentz?

What we know:

J.J. McCarthy has missed three straight games with an ankle sprain. Other than leading the Vikings to 21 fourth quarter points in a season-opening win at Chicago, McCarthy has had his struggles in the seven other quarters. He has three interceptions and has been sacked nine times.

O’Connell has said McCarthy won’t start until he’s fully healthy, and can fully participate in practice. McCarthy got back on the practice field during the bye week, and will practice in some capacity this week.

"I don’t want to put a percentage on where he’s at health-wise, we’ve got to prepare to try to win a game on Sunday," O’Connell said. "Not ready to say yet where he’ll be at towards the end of the week. I want to see how this week plays out first."

Carson Wentz has gone 2-1 with the Vikings in McCarthy’s absence. He’s thrown for 759 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Wentz hit Jordan Addison for the game-winning touchdown in Minnesota’s 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in London.

He’s also dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Carson was sore coming out of the game, he’s gotten to a place where he can participate and take part in the preparation," O’Connell said.

McCarthy/Wentz timeline?

What they're saying:

O’Connell wouldn’t say what the timeline is to make the decision on a starter between McCarthy and Wentz. The Vikings took McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick last year, with the intention of him being the long-term starter. So if he’s healthy, he plays. We likely won’t find out until Wednesday, when the starting quarterback traditionally speaks to reporters.

"I think there’s the decision that is the public one, and I think there's the decision with what we're going to do for the game, and those two things can be on different timelines," O’Connell said. "Although I know that's not the most comforting thing to share with you guys."

Blake Cashman back from IR

Why you should care:

The Vikings announced Monday linebacker Blake Cashman is returning from injured reserve. His 21-day practice window will open after suffering a hamstring injury in the season-opener.

Brian O’Neill (knee), Donovan Jackson (wrist) and Michael Jurgens are all returning to practice this week. Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) will start working on a side field, and O’Connell has not yet ruled him out for Sunday.