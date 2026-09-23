Vikings Isaiah Rodgers named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, looking to win their third straight game to start the season. Isaiah Rodgers is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a Cairo Santos field goal in the fourth quarter to help preserve a Vikings' win at Chicago. The Vikings have won seven straight regular season games dating back to last season.



The Minnesota Vikings are 2-0 and face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a game you can watch on FOX 9.

The team received an NFC weekly award Wednesday before Kevin O’Connell addressed reporters at TCO Performance Center.

Isaiah Rodgers earns NFC honor

What we know:

Defensive back Isaiah Rodgers was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Rodgers blocked a Cairo Santos field goal with about six minutes left in regulation Sunday that would’ve tied the game 6-6. It’s his third career blocked kick. He’s the only player in the NFL to block at least one kick in each of the past three seasons.

It also helped set up a Will Reichard field goal that gave the Vikings a 9-3 lead, the eventual final score.

"Super deserving, what a play he made considering all the factors in the moment of the game. It was just spectacular," O’Connell said.

Rodgers also recovered a fumble that killed a Bears’ scoring drive at the 1-yard line, and nearly had a game-sealing interception.

Vikings injury update

The backstory:

O’Connell said Aaron Jones (knee), Brett Thorson (hamstring) and Jake Golday will not practice Wednesday. Jones finished last Sunday’s game with a knee brace and had 23 carries for 105 yards. It’s not clear if he’ll be available Sunday. With Jordan Mason on short-term IR, the running backs would be Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas if Jones can’t go.

Building off strong finish

Dig deeper:

The Vikings won five straight games to finish the 2025 season, even though they meant nothing for their record. They had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

O’Connell was asked if there’s any carry-over from that to this year’s 2-0 start, with both wins coming in NFC North Division play.

"I think what has carried over is the mentality that we’ve got to go play well regardless of how we play the game. The fundamental principles of what we’re looking for and what we want to be as a football team don’t change. When we match those principles with the schematics that give us the best chance to win, we’ve won football games," O’Connell said. "That doesn’t mean anything this week."

Praise for Baker Mayfield

What they're saying:

Tampa Bay is off to a 2-0 start, but the Vikings won’t be taking the Buccaneers lightly. O’Connell on Wednesday heaped praise for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who beat him and the Vikings in the 2023 season-opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mayfield is off to a slow start this year, with 398 yards and one passing touchdown through two games.

"The one thing about Baker that’s always stuck out to me is he’s such a competitor. He’s going to be at his best when it’s required, he’s going to meet the moment," O'Connell said. "If there are plays to be made, he’s going to make them. Who he is when the ball is in his hand in big moments, Baker is such a talented guy."