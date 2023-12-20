Vikings host NFC North leading Lions Sunday while battling for playoff spot

The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in what will be a "White Out" at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It’s a critical game in the NFC North Division that has playoff implications for both teams. The Vikings are battling for their playoff lives, having lost three of their last four games by a combined six points. They’re 7-7 on the season, and if they simply don’t turn the ball over, they’re probably 10-4 and playing for playoff seeding, rather than battling for a spot.

The Lions come to Minneapolis and can make some history if they leave victorious. At 10-4, Detroit has a three-game lead in the NFC North. A win over the Vikings on Sunday clinches the Lions’ first division title in 30 years, and guarantees them a home playoff game.

The Vikings would then need to beat both the Packers and the Lions at Ford Field in the regular season finale to feel good about their playoff chances.

Quarterback Nick Mullens, tight end T.J. Hockenson and coach Kevin O’Connell all spoke to reporters on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center about facing the Lions, being back at home and fighting for their playoff lives.

"Where we’re at as a team and some of the things we’ve had to overcome, this is all about whatever it takes to win this football game. This is about the four quarter opportunity we have this Sunday and then we worry about next week next week," O'Connell said. "We can look at the bigger picture all we want, but the best way to handle and feel good about the bigger picture is to have laser focus on this game right now. Nothing else matters."

"You want to be relevant in December right? You want to be playing for something in December, and that’s what we’re doing here in this locker room. It’s going to be a lot of fun these next few weeks, we can only control what we can control, and that’s going out there and playing as hard as we can and playing our best ball," Hockenson said. "There’s not really many secrets, it’s just who can go out there and play the best."

"It’s all about beating the Lions. The playoffs are awesome, but if you don’t win, then the playoffs don’t matter. You’ve got to beat the Lions," Mullens said. "I think the guys are excited about that, we’ve got the White Out at home, so there’s a lot to be excited about. We know we can do it, now it’s just putting it all together."

The Vikings held a light walk-through as O’Connell and staff want to give players extra rest after a Saturday game. According to their injury report, Danielle Hunter (illness), Alexander Mattison (ankle), Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), Jalen Nailor (concussion), Brian O'Neill (ankle) and Harrison Phillips (back) all did not practice. Jordan Hicks was a full participant for the first time since going on IR with compartment syndrome in his right shin, and expects to play against the Lions.