Vikings GM on 53-man roster: ‘We believe in this team’

The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their initial 53-man roster, and all 17 members of their practice squad were players cut by Tuesday’s deadline.

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke Thursday at TCO Performance Center for the first time since making some of those moves. It’s a pivotal year for Adofo-Mensah, in the third season of a four-year contract and coming off a seven-win season after winning the division in his first year.

"We believe in this team. I believe in coach and the way he’s handling his business. We’re excited about the season," Adofo-Mensah said.

‘There was times where I felt down 33-0’

In his first draft, Adofo-Mensah added 10 players to the roster. Of those, six are still on the roster but just one is locked into a starting role, Ed Ingram at right guard. The Vikings traded Andrew Booth Jr. and cut Lewis Cine. Esezi Otomewo is with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Brian Asamoah, Akayleb Evans and Ty Chandler are depth pieces. Jalen Nailor is emerging as a No. 3 receiver, and Nick Muse was inactive most of last season. Vederian Lowe is now with the New England Patriots.

Adofo-Mensah compared the class to when the Vikings trailed the Indianapolis Colts 33-0, saying he tried to do too much at once.

"I’ve thought a lot about those days and trying to compete on multiple timelines. There was times where I felt down 33-0. That game starts with one play, one drive and you build. At times I may have been guilty of trying to have a 33-point play all at once," Adofo-Mensah said.

Cutting Kene Nwangwu was more about Myles Gaskin

One of the surprise cuts Tuesday was back-up running back and kick returner Kene Nwangwu, who has since found another team. The Vikings cut Myles Gaskin, but got him back to the practice squad. Adofo-Mensah said Thursday the plan is to have Gaskin be the third running back, and return kicks.

That’s an interesting move, considering the NFL’s new kick return rules this year.

"We thought for roster value, Myles was a better decision," Adofo-Mensah said.

Vikings sign QB Brett Rypien, Jaren Hall to practice squad?

Another surprise move came Thursday morning, when the Vikings signed quarterback Brett Rypien and waived Jaren Hall. Rypien is entering his fifth NFL season and got one start with the L.A. Rams last year. He has 98 career completions for 950 yards and four touchdowns.

The Vikings used a fifth round pick on Hall last season. He was 17-of-25 for 189 yards and two touchdowns at Philadelphia in the third preseason game. Adofo-Mensah said Thursday adding Rypien is about being able to play now if needed, while Hall is more a long-term vision. They hope to add him to the practice squad.

"Adding Brett to the room, we feel good about that decision. But also giving us more time to pour into Jaren and work with him if he so chooses to do that," Adofo-Mensah said.