Vikings fans tailgate and then celebrate big win over Eagles

It's was all purple and gold Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium as the Vikings cruised to a win over Philadelphia.

The game against the Eagles was a comeback Vikings fans needed and those fans arrived at the game ready for a showdown. And they weren't disappointed.

Who could forget a couple of years ago? It was these Eagles who crushed the Vikings Super Bowl dreams in the NFC title game and, by most reports, treated fans of the purple pretty miserably in Philadelphia.

But Sunday, Stefon Diggs and Kirk Cousins came to play, with Cousins tossing three touchdowns to the wideout, as the Vikings rolled to a 38-20 win.

Before the game, Vikings fan Dave Heffele opened up his pre-game tailgate to fans of both colors, purple and green.

Dave Heffele grills up Philly cheese steaks to welcome traveling Eagles fans.

Clearly choosing to ignore the horror stories of Vikings fans traveling to Philadelphia over the years, he grilled up some tasty Philly cheesesteaks for all.

"On the spot, we like to cook what the team we are hosting is famous for," he explained. "Show a little brotherly love with the City of Brotherly Love."

"This is a wonderful tailgate," agreed Eagles fan Bob Creque. "We got Philly cheesesteaks going over here and they are good. The best. That guy is dialed in."

Eagles fan Bob Creque says he was impressed by the hospitality from the Vikings tailgate.

"I hope at end, the best team wins and no one gets hurt," added Bob. "Let’s go Birds.”

While Bob Creque headed home with a full stomach, it was the Vikings who took to the air and left U.S. Bank Stadium with the 38-20 victory.