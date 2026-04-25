Minnesota Vikings draft live tracker: Round by round updates
(FOX 9) - It's Day 3 of the NFL Draft and the Minnesota Vikings are still making some major moves. Here is your draft tracker.
Vikings Draft Tracker: Day 1
Round 1
Pick 18: Vikings take Florida DT Caleb Banks.
Draft Day 2
TRADE: The Vikings traded with the Panthers to move back two spots (from number 49th overall to 51st.) In return, they received a fifth-round pick (number 159). They also sent Carolina an additional sixth round pick (number 196).
Round 2
Pick 51: Vikings take Cincinnati LB Jake Golday.
Round 3
TRADE: The Vikings traded veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and a 7th-round pick (number 244 overall) for two third round picks (number 98 and a 2027 selection).
Pick 82: Viking take Iowa State DT Domonique Orange.
Pick 97: Vikings take Northwestern tackle Caleb Tiernan.
Pick 98: Vikings take Miami Safety Jakobe Thomas.
Draft Day 3
Round 4
The Vikings hold no selections.
Round 5
Pick 159: Vikings take Michigan TE/FB Max Bredeson.
Pick 163: Vikings select Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings.
Round 6
TRADE: Vikings sent a 2026 7th-round pick (number 234 overall) and a 2027 sixth-round pick for a sixth-round selection from the Patriots (number 198th overall).
Pick 198: Vikings take Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne.
Round 7
Vikings hold pick 235.