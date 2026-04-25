Minnesota Vikings draft live tracker: Round by round updates

article

The Brief Saturday is the third and final day of the NFL Draft. In the fifth round, the Vikings took a former Michigan team of J.J. McCarthy's, FB Max Bredeson. The Vikings traded up out of the seventh round to select a running back.



It's Day 3 of the NFL Draft and the Minnesota Vikings are still making some major moves. Here is your draft tracker.

Vikings Draft Tracker: Day 1

Round 1

Pick 18: Vikings take Florida DT Caleb Banks.

Draft Day 2

TRADE: The Vikings traded with the Panthers to move back two spots (from number 49th overall to 51st.) In return, they received a fifth-round pick (number 159). They also sent Carolina an additional sixth round pick (number 196).

Round 2

Pick 51: Vikings take Cincinnati LB Jake Golday.

Round 3

TRADE: The Vikings traded veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and a 7th-round pick (number 244 overall) for two third round picks (number 98 and a 2027 selection).

Pick 82: Viking take Iowa State DT Domonique Orange.

Pick 97: Vikings take Northwestern tackle Caleb Tiernan.

Pick 98: Vikings take Miami Safety Jakobe Thomas.

Draft Day 3

Round 4

The Vikings hold no selections.

Round 5

Pick 159: Vikings take Michigan TE/FB Max Bredeson.

Pick 163: Vikings select Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings.

Round 6

TRADE: Vikings sent a 2026 7th-round pick (number 234 overall) and a 2027 sixth-round pick for a sixth-round selection from the Patriots (number 198th overall).

Pick 198: Vikings take Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne.

Round 7

Vikings hold pick 235.