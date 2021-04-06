Vikings DB Jeff Gladney arrested, accused of assaulting girlfriend

article

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Jeff Gladney turned himself into the Dallas County Jail on Monday after a warrant was out for his arrest following an incident involving his girlfriend, authorities say.

Court documents state the incident happened last Thursday in Texas. Gladney and his girlfriend were helping a friend move when the two got into an argument over text messages he was getting on his phone. He then allegedly demanded to see her cell phone, and she refused, throwing her phone out the window of the car they were in.

The arrest affidavit states Gladney then turned the vehicle around, found the phone and the woman attempted to get away. Gladney allegedly chased after her, forced her back into the vehicle and shoved her face near her phone to activate the Face ID. Gladney then allegedly hit the woman with closed fists, causing pain to the sides of her ribs, stomach and back. He also allegedly hit her with an open hand across her head.

According to the affidavit, the two were driving back to her residence when Gladney started to strangle the woman, putting her head on the center console of the car by using his forearm to put pressure on her neck. He also allegedly grabbed her neck with his right hand and held her against the passenger side window.

As they got to her residence, court documents state Gladney grabbed her by her hair while the vehicle was still moving and dragged her on the ground. The woman eventually escaped into a car with people she didn’t know.

Gladney turned himself in on Monday on suspicion of third-degree family felony violence assault. He posted bond and was released within minutes.

Gladney, 24 years old and a Texas native, started 15 games as a rookie for the Vikings last year, finishing with 81 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three passes defended and one forced fumble.

The Vikings organization released the following statement in response to Gladney's arrest:

"We are aware of Jeff’s arrest and are gathering additional information. We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing. At this time we will have no further comment."