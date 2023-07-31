Vikings: Danielle Hunter returns to practice field at training camp

article

It was a sight for sore eyes as the Minnesota Vikings took the field for their morning walk-through at TCO Performance Center on Monday.

No. 99, Danielle Hunter, was on the field with his teammates. It was his first practice seeing agreeing to a 1-year, $17 million deal for the 2023 season, worth up to $20 million in incentives. Hunter reported to training camp along with other veterans last week, but sat out the first four days of practice while the Vikings’ front office worked on a new deal for the standout pash rusher.

The deal became finalized Saturday night, and was announced on Sunday. Hunter is back after missing all of the Vikings’ offseason workouts, including mandatory mini camp.

"Just wanted to touch on the fact of how excited and really happy I am that we were able to come to a really positive solution for both Danielle and the Minnesota Vikings. The process was a good one. I’m always going to try to do what I say and make sure he knows our intent. We are a better football team with Danielle Hunter, and I’m really excited about that. Great to see him back out there in the defensive huddle, and I know his teammates were excited," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after morning walk-through.

He’s expected to practice Monday afternoon as the Vikings put on the pads for the first time at training camp, at least in the early portion of the workouts.

Hunter is a three-time Pro Bowl pick, earned First-Team All-Pro honors twice and had 10.5 sacks in 17 starts last season. He's the fastest player in NFL history to at least 50 career sacks in his first five seasons. His defensive line teammates love having him back on the field.

"Happy, it’s always good to keep your guys here and have finalization. No more waiting, so from here we’re going up," defensive line teammate Marcus Davenport said.

"He’s a big-time guy and he’s a big leader, so having him back is an amazing feeling. Very exciting, Danielle has been a mentor to me my entire career since I’ve been here. Just having him back is big for the team, and big for me," D.J. Wonnum said.