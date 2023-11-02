Vikings Danielle Hunter, Jordan Addison earn NFC honors for October

article

The Minnesota Vikings have climbed out of an 0-3 hole to start the season and are back to .500 at 4-4 after winning four of their last five games.

After going 4-1 in October, a pair of Vikings have earned NFC monthly honors. Outside linebacker Danielle Hunter on Thursday was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. Wide receiver Jordan Addison was named the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month.

Hunter led the NFC with two forced fumbles, and his five sacks in October were third-most in the NFC. He currently leads the NFL with 10 sacks through eight games. He had 18 tackles, five for a loss and had at least one sack in four of the five games in October. His seven games with at least one sack lead the NFL. He also leads the NFL with 12 tackles for loss.

He’s the 11th different Vikings player to earn the monthly honor, and second under O’Connell. Za’Darius Smith earned the honor last November.

Addison has quickly showed he was a quality choice with the No. 23 overall pick in the NFL Draft. His five receiving touchdowns in October tied for the NFL lead, and led all rookies. His 297 receiving yards in October were third-most among rookie receivers, as were his 23 catches. He was sixth with 299 yards from scrimmage.

Addison is just the sixth player in the Super Bowl era to record at least seven receiving touchdowns in his first eight games, and the first Vikings’ player to do so. He has 36 catches for 482 yards and seven touchdowns. His 482 yards is second among rookies, and his seven scores are most among rookies and second in the NFL. He’s taken on a bigger role in the offense with Justin Jefferson on injured reserve.

Addison is also the only player in the NFL this season with two touchdown catches of at least 60 yards.

He’s the first Vikings’ receiver since Cordarrelle Patterson in 2013 to earn the award.