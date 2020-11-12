Vikings coach Mike Zimmer reacts to no fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2020

article

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is not happy that there won’t be any fans at U.S. Bank Stadium the rest of the season.

The Vikings made the news official on Wednesday, announcing they won’t allow more than 250 spectators at home games the rest of the regular season. Those that are attending games are family of players and team staff. They’re required to wear masks and are spread throughout the stadium, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zimmer was asked about it Thursday, and might have taken a subtle shot at Gov. Tim Walz in the process.

“Yeah we kind of anticipated that’s the way it was going to go. We weren’t getting much help from the Governor, that’s what the rules are,” Zimmer said. “Just like everything else this year with the COVID protocols and every other thing, we’ll just deal with it and try to do our very best.”

Advertisement

The Vikings started the season 0-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium. They lost Week 1 to the Green Bay Packers 43-34, lost Week 3 to the Tennessee Titans 31-30 and put up arguably their worst performance of the season in a 40-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons before their bye week.

The Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 34-30 last Sunday for their first home win of 2020. After facing the Bears at Soldier Field for Monday Night Football, the Vikings have three straight home games against the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars. The home regular season finale is Dec. 20 against the Bears.