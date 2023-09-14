Vikings: Christian Darrisaw, Marcus Davenport both active at Eagles

article

The Minnesota Vikings are playing their second game in five days Thursday night at Philadelphia, and they got some good news when the inactives report came out 90 minutes before kickoff.

Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw and defensive lineman Marcus Davenport will both play against the Eagles. Darrisaw was limited this week with an ankle injury that forced him to miss snaps in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Davenport also had an ankle injury, and had a noticeable limp in the locker room at TCO Performance Center. It will be Davenport’s Minnesota debut after signing with the Vikings in free agency.

Both did pregame workouts, and both are expected to play. That means the Vikings are only without one starting offensive lineman. Garrett Bradbury will not play due to a back injury suffered in the loss to the Buccaneers. He was injured on the second series, and did not return. Bradbury also missed the last five regular season games of last year with a back issue.

Austin Schlottmann will start in Bradbury’s absence. Philadelphia will also be without three starting defensive players, including defensive back James Bradberry and safety Reed Blankenship, and running back Kenneth Gainwell as the Vikings look for their first win of the season.

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is also inactive, but will serve as the emergency quarterback and not count towards the active roster.