Vikings CB Kris Boyd creates GoFundMe for Texas shooting victims

article

The latest mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead has America reeling, and people across the country calling for sweeping reform in gun rights.

The tragedy that unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, hits a little too close to home for Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd. He’s a native of Gilmer, Texas, a little more than seven hours and 400 miles away from the devastation. He announced on Wednesday he’s doing what he can to help the families affected.

Boyd started a GoFundMe, with money raised going to the families of the victims in the mass shooting.

"My heart is in Texas. I pray for everyone there, Uvalde specifically. To show love and support along with those who join, I created a GoFundMe for the families of the young children and teacher of Robb Elementary. This is from a place of love," Boyd posted to social media.

The GoFundMe, in less than 24 hours, has raised more than $3,600. The listed goal is $150,000. Boyd is entering his fourth season with the Vikings and was a seventh round draft pick in 2019.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and players Harrison Phillips, Eric Kendricks and Brian O'Neill, among others, visited a St. Paul elementary school a day after the tragedy to help host a book fair for elementary school students.