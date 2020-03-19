Vikings bringing back veteran kicker Dan Bailey for 2020

article

The Minnesota Vikings have their kicker back for the 2020 season. They announced Wednesday they’ve agreed to terms with free agent Dan Bailey.

Bailey finished last season 27-of-29 on field goal attempts, and 40-of-44 on extra points. He was a perfect 3-of-3 on kicks from 50 yards or more, and staying above 90 percent on field goals last season earned him a $1 million bonus.

Bailey came to the Vikings as a free agent after Week 2 of the 2018 season. In 30 games, not including the playoffs, he’s 48-of-57 on field goals (84.2 percent) and 70-of-75 on extra point tries (93.3 percent). He made 22 straight kicks to end the season, between the regular season and playoffs.

He recorded 66 touchbacks on kickoffs last year, and was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week three times.

It also means the specialist trio of Bailey, Britton Colquitt and Austin Cutting will stay intact. Colquitt came in as a free agent after the Vikings cut Kaare Vedvik. He took over punting duties, and held kicks for Bailey. Colquitt agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension earlier this week after expressing his desire in the offseason to remain in Minnesota. The Vikings took Cutting with their final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft as a long snapper in the trio of specialist operations.