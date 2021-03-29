Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Traverse County
4
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County

Vikings bring back Mackensie Alexander, agree to terms with Xavier Woods

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander #20 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass during pre-game prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. ((Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - After signing All-Pro defensive back Patrick Peterson to a one-year deal last week, the Minnesota Vikings have added more veteran depth to the secondary for the 2021 season.

The Vikings announced Monday they’re bringing back Mackensie Alexander, and they’ve agreed to terms with veteran safety Xavier Woods. Both additions are pending the completion of a physical.

Alexander returns to Minnesota after spending the 2020 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Alexander was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft at No. 54 overall. In his first four seasons, Alexander had 99 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, 21 passes defended and a fumble recovery, getting 10 starts in 55 games. Last year with the Bengals, he had a career-high 47 tackles, one interception and six passes defended.

Woods comes to the Vikings after four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in 60 games and got 48 starts. The 2017 sixth round draft choice has 247 career tackles, four tackles for a loss, five interceptions, 18 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Woods started 15 games in 2020 and got a career-high 72 tackles, including 48 solo tackles and two tackles for a loss. He’ll be the likely candidate to replace Anthony Harris, who departed for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Alexander will provide another veteran presence in the secondary, along with Peterson, to pair with Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler and Mike Hughes.