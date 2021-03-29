Vikings bring back Mackensie Alexander, agree to terms with Xavier Woods

article

After signing All-Pro defensive back Patrick Peterson to a one-year deal last week, the Minnesota Vikings have added more veteran depth to the secondary for the 2021 season.

The Vikings announced Monday they’re bringing back Mackensie Alexander, and they’ve agreed to terms with veteran safety Xavier Woods. Both additions are pending the completion of a physical.

Alexander returns to Minnesota after spending the 2020 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Alexander was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft at No. 54 overall. In his first four seasons, Alexander had 99 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, 21 passes defended and a fumble recovery, getting 10 starts in 55 games. Last year with the Bengals, he had a career-high 47 tackles, one interception and six passes defended.

Woods comes to the Vikings after four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in 60 games and got 48 starts. The 2017 sixth round draft choice has 247 career tackles, four tackles for a loss, five interceptions, 18 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Woods started 15 games in 2020 and got a career-high 72 tackles, including 48 solo tackles and two tackles for a loss. He’ll be the likely candidate to replace Anthony Harris, who departed for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Alexander will provide another veteran presence in the secondary, along with Peterson, to pair with Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler and Mike Hughes.