Vikings bars in Minnesota that have sound on for games: Map

article

The Brief It's football season! Here's a map of Minnesota Vikings official watch bars for the 2025 season. Below, there's also a link to Vikings watch bars outside of Minnesota.



Football season is finally here and there are plenty of local bars hosting game day celebrations for the Vikings.

Here's a list of Vikings bars in Minnesota that are known to have the sound on for games.

Best Vikings bars in Minnesota

Map:

Looking for a bar or restaurant to watch the game? Here's our list of the best bars for Vikings games. Below is a map of the Vikings' official watch bars in Minnesota.

If you're looking for a Vikings bar outside of Minnesota, here's a list of the Vikings Fan Clubs across the country.

Watch parties:

Mystic Lake Casino is also known for its Vikings watch parties, and the casino plans to host watch parties for when the Vikings are playing in Dublin and London.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. on Sept. 28 for the Vikings game in Dublin and will open at 8 a.m. for the Vikings game in London on Oct. 5.

The event will feature the Skol Line and Vikings cheerleaders, as well as giveaways, photo ops, merch and a breakfast buffet. Mystic Lake will also host a watch party for the London game. Find more information here.

How to watch Vikings GameDay Live

Local perspective:

FOX 9 is home of the Vikings, and this season will broadcast 11 Vikings games, including 10 games in a row from Week 4 through Week 14. That includes Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 23 against the Chargers.

Every Sunday during Vikings season, tune into FOX 9's Vikings GameDay Live. It's available over-the-air on FOX 9, as well as streaming for free from anywhere on your TV via FOX LOCAL and on your phone on FOX LOCAL Mobile.