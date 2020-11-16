Cousins, strong defense lead Vikings past Bears 19-13

article

It wasn’t the prettiest at times, but the Minnesota Vikings left Soldier Field with a 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears and have their third straight win in the NFC North Division to improve to 4-5 on the season.

Kirk Cousins got his first win on Monday Night Football, and he largely led the Vikings’ offense to the victory. Cousins finished 25-of-36 for 292 yards, a pair of touchdowns to Adam Thielen and one interception. He was especially good on third downs, going 10-of-11 for 142 yards and both touchdowns, against the best third down defense in the NFL.

Minnesota got a pair of field goals from Dan Bailey, despite a rough night from the special teams unit, and Mike Zimmer let the defense do the rest.

Thielen finished with four catches for 43 yards and two scores, and Justin Jefferson had eight catches for 135 yards as Cousins completed passes to seven different receivers on the night. The Vikings also took advantage of Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks leaving the game with a bad hamstring in the second half. Dalvin Cook finished with 30 carries for 96 yards.

With Nick Foles at quarterback, the Bears managed just 131 total yards, less than three yards per play and didn’t have a first down in the second half until four minutes remained in the game. The Vikings sacked Foles twice, and finished with six tackles for a loss while also limiting the Chicago run game to 41 yards and 2.4 yards per carry. Harrison Smith also got an early interception in the victory.

Minnesota's only real blemish on the night came in special teams. The Vikings allowed Cordarrelle Patterson to return the opening kickoff of the second half 104 yards for a touchdown, had a bad snap on a point after try and allowed a 43-yard punt return after having two punts blocked last week.

Zimmer got his third road win at Chicago, and the Vikings improved to 4-5 on the season with their next three games at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.