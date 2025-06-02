Vikings ask Justin Jefferson to attend OTAs, he calls it ‘no-brainer’

The Brief Justin Jefferson revealed Monday the Vikings asked him to attend this year's organized team activities. OTAs are part of the offseason workout program, and are not mandatory. Jefferson skipped them the last two seasons while he worked out a new contract with the team. Jefferson said it's important for him to be around this year to build chemistry with J.J. McCarthy, and get to know his new teammates.



The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of their offseason workout program at TCO Performance Center, and Justin Jefferson has been at the facility from the start.

Organized team activities are voluntary, and many starting-caliber players don’t attend them as they work out on their own or have their own schedules. Everybody shows up for mandatory mini camp in mid-June, which players can be fined for missing if the absence is not excused.

Jefferson revealed Monday in a session with reporters that the Vikings asked him to attend voluntary workouts this year. After all, he has a new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy.

"It’s definitely important to gain a little bit of sight of what the new year is coming to look like, to build that connection with my teammates and especially with my quarterback," Jefferson said after practice. "It’s great to be out here early to get in the feel of what this year is going to be like. When they asked for me to be here and be a part of it, it was a no-brainer."

‘I was most likely going to be here anyway’

Why you should care:

The telling point in this situation is that the Vikings asked Jefferson to be at a voluntary workout. He’s the face of the team, the top offensive player and a team captain. At least the last two offseasons, Jefferson has been away during the voluntary workouts, but has never missed a mandatory practice.

He also showed up on time for training camp, and that was all while he worked out a new contract with the Vikings.

Jefferson has been in town recently, both for practice and attending Timberwolves’ playoff games at Target Center with teammates, McCarthy included.

"It feels great to be here a little earlier than normal. Getting those reps with the quarterback, it makes a big difference," Jefferson said.

Jefferson lauds McCarthy

What they're saying:

With Sam Darnold gone in free agency, the Vikings’ starting quarterback job is now McCarthy’s to lose. They got Sam Howell to be the No. 2 quarterback, but as long as McCarthy stays healthy, he’s the starter.

They moved up in the NFL Draft last year to get him. Jefferson is already catching passes from him, and likes what he sees.

"He understands he is the starting quarterback at this moment. He brings that with him to practice. He definitely has an arm, he can zip it when he needs to," Jefferson said.