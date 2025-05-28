Justin Jefferson is at Vikings OTAs: Why it matters

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of organized team activities at TCO Performance Center, and Justin Jefferson is attending the voluntary workouts. J.J. McCarthy is back on the field throwing after missing most of last season with a torn meniscus. Andrew Van Ginkel is back with the Vikings after signing a one-year extension.



The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of their offseason workout program, and have started organized team activities at TCO Performance Center.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell Wednesday the team has 100% participation at OTAs this year. These workouts are voluntary, not mandatory. That includes star receiver Justin Jefferson, who appeared on team social media videos Tuesday catching passes from J.J. McCarthy.

"I think it’s been huge. Not only just for J.J., but he’s an energy igniter of the whole building," O’Connell said Wednesday. "Him being here, if this guy being one of the best in the world at what he does, is pushing himself in May and June, I sure as heck better be doing the same thing."

Why you should care:

Jefferson hasn’t been at voluntary offseason workouts since his rookie season. He got a massive contract extension before the 2024 regular season, and has attended every mandatory workout the Vikings have had. He clearly wants to establish chemistry with McCarthy, and continue being a team leader.

McCarthy apologizes for making media wait

The backstory:

Practice and wrapped up for a while in Eagan on Wednesday, with reporters waiting for J.J. McCarthy. He eventually came out to the backdrop and spoke, but not until after a lengthy wait, one that prompted an apology. He had good reason, he was in the weight room.

"I appreciate you guys waiting. Sorry I had to finish up a lift," McCarthy said.

McCarthy is the presumed Vikings’ starter at quarterback after Sam Darnold’s departure in free agency, and Minnesota moving up to the No. 10 spot in the NFL Draft last year to get him. We got a glimpse of his potential, with 188 yards passing and two touchdowns in his preseason debut. He would miss the rest of the season with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

He spent most of his offseason at TCO rehabbing, and in the first offseason workout open to reporters in April, he was on the field throwing. He was back on the practice field Wednesday.

"It feels amazing. When you get it taken away from you, you take every chance you get to be back out here and really appreciate it, take the most out of it. Nothing better than being out here with the boys playing some ball," McCarthy said.

Andrew Van Ginkel: ‘I love this organization’

What we know:

Andrew Van Ginkel had one of the best seasons of his career wit the Vikings in 2024, and the front office rewarded him for it. The Vikings gave Van Ginkel a one-year contract extension for $23 million, with all but $600,000 of it guaranteed.

He earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with the Vikings, making a career-high 79 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns. He was the only NFL player last season with two pick-6s, and is the second player in league history to have that, and at least 11 sacks in a season, joining Jason Taylor.

He said Wednesday he wanted to stay in Minnesota, playing for Brian Flores.

"I love this place, I love this organization. It’s a family atmosphere, and it’s a big part of who I am," Van Ginkel said. "We love it here, we wanted to be here and any time you can get an extension, more security, it’s something I wanted. I’m glad we could get it done."