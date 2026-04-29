Vikings announce search for new GM with NFL Draft over

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings ownership group announced Wednesday the search for a new GM is underway with the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Rob Brzezinski served as the acting GM for the draft, and worked alongside head coach Kevin O'Connell. It remains to be seen if Brzezinski will be considered for the job.



The Minnesota Vikings ownership group said after the firing of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah they would start the search for a new general manager after the NFL Draft.

Vikings GM search

What they're saying:

Vikings’ owners Mark and Zygi Wilf released a statement on Wednesday, reflecting that.

"With the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, our search for the next general manager of the Minnesota Vikings is underway. This will be a thorough and deliberate process led by ownership, with support from a small internal advisory committee of senior leaders. We have also engaged respected firm TurnkeyZRG to assist in conducting a wide-ranging search that includes experienced football executives, emerging candidates and individuals with diverse professional backgrounds. Our focus is to identify a decisive leader with a clear vision for team building, strong communication skills and the ability to build alignment across an organization. Out of respect for all involved, we do not intend to publicly announce candidates and will provide further comment when the search is complete."

Adofo-Mensah was fired after four seasons as the Vikings’ front office head. They didn’t win a playoff game during his tenure, and several draft choices did not pan out. The last straw was likely letting Sam Darnold leave in free agency, and he went onto win a Super Bowl last year with the Seattle Seahawks.

Will Rob Brzezinski be considered?

What we know:

With Adofo-Mensah out of the picture, Rob Brzezinski took on the acting general manager duties. He worked together with Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell as they took nine players in this year’s NFL Draft, and had five top-100 players.

What we don't know:

It remains to be seen if the Wilf family will consider making Brzezinski the permanent general manager. Brzezinski is reportedly interested in the job. He's been the team's longtime negotiator for player contracts, and is also in charge of managing the salary cap.

Vikings offseason workout program

Timeline:

The Vikings have returned to TCO Performance Center in recent weeks to begin their offseason workout program. The NFL on Wednesday announced dates for organized team activities, and mini camp. Here’s a look at that schedule:

Vikings Rookie mini camp: May 8-9 – Vikings’ draft picks, undrafted free agents and selected invitees will participate in two days of mini camp at TCO Performance Center.

OTAs: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-18

Mandatory mini camp: June 9-11

Organized team activities are voluntary for Vikings’ players. They are not required to be on-site, though a majority of the team usually appears for continuity, consistency and team-building reasons.

All rostered Vikings are required to be at mandatory mini camp, or are subject to fines. After the last OTA on June 18, the team takes about six weeks off before training camp starts in late July.

Vikings schedule release

Why you should care:

Look for the Vikings’ 2026 regular season schedule to be released in the middle of May. We already know who the Vikings’ 17 opponents are, but we don’t yet know how the games are stacked, or when their bye week will be.