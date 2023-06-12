Vikings: 5 Questions heading into mandatory minicamp

article

After three weeks of organized team activities, the Minnesota Vikings wrap up their offseason workout program with mandatory mini camp Tuesday and Wednesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

That word "mandatory" is the important piece in all of this. Players who don’t show up are subject to fines by the NFL. It’s two more days for the Vikings to practice together before the team departs for six weeks off, and then training camp starts in late July.

So what will the last two days look like? Here are five questions facing the Vikings ahead of mandatory mini camp.

WILL JUSTIN JEFFERSON PARTICIPATE?

The short answer is it would be a surprise if he didn’t show up, but he probably won’t do much. Justin Jefferson led the NFL in receptions and yards last season, and is one of the league’s future superstars. He’s also due a huge pay day, sooner rather than later. He has two years left on his rookie contract, but it’s in the Vikings’ best interest to secure Jefferson to a long-term deal before the season.

In three seasons, Jefferson has 324 catches for 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s averaging nearly 15 yards per catch. If he’s on the field Tuesday, that’s a positive sign for the Vikings even if he doesn’t practice much.

WILL WE SEE JORDAN ADDISON?

The Vikings went a different route with their No. 23 overall pick and chose USC wide receiver Jordan Addison. He’ll complement Jefferson and add another weapon to the offense. Addison turned some heads during rookie mini camp with his cutting and route running.

We haven’t seen him practice since. In the three OTAs open to media, Addison has stood and watched practice. Kevin O’Connell said he has a minor injury dating back to the end of rookie camp, and it’s a learning time for him anyway. We’ll see Tuesday if he practices.

WHAT’S UP WITH DANIELLE HUNTER?

Simply put, he wants to get paid. And it’s in the Vikings’ best interests to figure that out. Reports emerged Monday morning that Danielle Hunter will not be at mandatory mini camp, and is then subject to fines. Hunter had 10.5 sacks in 2022 after a pair of injury-marred seasons. He was the fastest player in NFL history to 50 career sacks in his first five seasons. He’s due just $5.5 million this season, and is seeking a more lucrative deal. The Vikings had been working on that, but are also fielding trade offers for the edge rusher. If they decide not to keep Hunter for Brian Flores’s defense, the pass rush is suddenly an issue.

WHO GETS RUNNING BACK WORK AFTER ALEXANDER MATTISON?

The Vikings made it official on Friday that they’ve cut ties with Dalvin Cook. That makes Alexander Mattison the undisputed No. 1 running back, and he’s taken most of the first-team reps through offseason workouts. But who’s next after Mattison?

The names to watch are Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu and DeWayne McBride. Chandler was hurt last season, Nwangwu was largely a special teams threat and McBride recently signed his rookie deal. Also, don’t forget about C.J. Ham. But Cook’s departure likely means the Vikings probably throw more this season.

WHAT DOES THE SECONDARY LOOK LIKE?

The secondary will have a new look in 2023 with Patrick Peterson gone, Cam Dantzler cut and Byron Murphy Jr. coming in free agency. Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum are the security blankets at safety, but the Vikings largely didn’t have Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans last season. All three are back, and have been active during OTAs. Josh Metellus has been all over the field between defensive back, safety, linebacker and nickel corner.

Flores is up to something, and we haven’t seen it live yet.

Who is on the field Tuesday and Wednesday, and how much they’re doing could be telling for the 2023 season.