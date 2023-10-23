Vikings-49ers: How to watch Vikings GameDay Live on FOX 9

The Minnesota Vikings play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, with kickoff at 7:15 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Before the game, FOX 9 has you covered with Vikings Gameday Live from 5-6 p.m. on FOX 9, and streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your phone app, in the player above.

The Vikings are 2-4, while the 49ers are 5-1 this season.

