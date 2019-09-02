USWNT holding free public practice Monday evening in St. Paul

article

The U.S. Women's National Team will take to Allianz Field in St. Paul for a friendly match against Portugal on Tuesday.

The game is part of the team's post-championship tour after taking home the Women's World Cup in June.

As of Sunday night, some tickets were available, but prices were in the range of $100 per ticket, making it a little pricey for a family trying to attend.

But, if you can't make it to the match, the team will host a free public practice Monday evening. The practice will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday with the northeast gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Parking costs are expected to range between $10 and $40.

The match will follow on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Allianz. You can check for tickets on Ticketmaster for the match.