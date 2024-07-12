Unscripted: Dawn Mitchell sits down with Madeline Wethington

Friday night on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell," Dawn sits down 1-on-1 with former Gopher hockey, now PWHL player Madeline Wethington.

Wethington was recently drafted by Ottawa in the seventh round of the PWHL draft held right here in her home state of Minnesota. The Gophers' season and Wethington’s collegiate career ended with a quadruple overtime loss to No. 4 Clarkson in the NCAA Quarterfinals. Madeline said she had to continue to play hockey because, "We can’t have that be the end all be all for me."

Wethington has two more dreams to accomplish – making the U.S. Olympic team and to go to medical school to become a doctor. She’s already submitted 20 med school applications. Madeline’s late grandfather coincidentally (or perhaps meant to be?) went to the University of Ottawa for medical school.

Family ties to her dreams are a way of life. Wethington’s other grandfather, Jack Brodt, co-founded the Whitecaps and is a legend in Minnesota hockey. Aunts Winny Brodt-Brown and Chelsey Brodt-Rosenthal both played at the University of Minnesota. Medline’s Mother Kerry was the first women’s hockey coach at St Cloud State and her sister Audrey was Madeline’s teammate at the U.

Now, the "royal family" of Minnesota women’s hockey goes pro.

Here’s Madeline Wethington, "Unscripted":