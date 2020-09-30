Twins swept out of AL Wild Card Playoffs after 3-1 loss to Astros

article

The Minnesota Twins had their 2020 season come to an end in a 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Target Field.

The Astros, the only team to come into the Wild Card Playoffs with a losing record (29-31), came to Minneapolis and promptly took the first two games to win the series and earn a trip to the AL bubble in California. The Twins now have 18 straight playoff losses, the longest active skid in professional sports, and have lost eight straight playoff series.

Jose Berrios breezed through the first three innings before the Astros struck first in the fourth. After a pair of two-out walks, Kyle Tucker singled through the shift to give Houston a 1-0 lead.

The Twins answered in the fifth on Nelson Cruz’s double off the left field wall. Marwin Gonzalez scored to tie the game 1-1, but Luis Arraez was thrown out at home to end the inning.

Manager Rocco Baldelli made an interesting move, pulling Berrios after five innings. He had allowed just one run on two hits while striking out four and walking two. He exited after 75 pitches, including 47 strikes.

In another interesting decision, Byron Buxton came into pinch run after designated hitter Nelson Cruz walked in the eighth. Buxton, who came to the ballpark not feeling well enough to start, did not try to steal second and on a 3-2 count to Sano, was picked off after leaning towards second.

The Astros took the lead in the seventh as Carlos Correa launched a solo homer to right center off Cody Stashak. Tucker added insurance in the ninth with a single, scoring Michael Brantley, who reached on a lead-off walk from Taylor Rogers, for a 3-1 lead.

For the final gut punch, former Twins reliever Ryan Pressly, now with the Astros, closed out the ninth for Houston.

The Twins managed just three hits in the loss, finsihed 7-for-59 in the two-game series at the plate and were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. They also didn't hit any home runs over the two games, and lost consecutive games at Target Field for the first time all season.