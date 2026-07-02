Twins prospect Walker Jenkins saves boy after fainting at CHS Field

The Brief Twins prospect and St. Paul Saints player Walker Jenkins came to the rescue of a young boy earlier this week after he fainted during the National Anthem at CHS Field. It happened Tuesday before the Saints hosted Buffalo. Jenkins spoke with FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey on All Day about the rescue. He saw the boy struggling and wasn't responsive, grabbed him and ran to a team trainer.



Walker Jenkins is currently a top prospect in the Minnesota Twins’ organization, playing with the St. Paul Saints.

He was playing for the first time in nearly two months earlier this week, returning from a shoulder injury. Jenkins didn’t know he would have to come to the rescue of a young boy who fainted before first pitch Tuesday night.

Walker Jenkins gets boy to safety

The backstory:

The Saints were getting ready to host the Buffalo Bison at CHS Field, and each player was standing with a little kid for the National Anthem. Jenkins was standing with a boy named Lincoln, when he became wobbly.

Jenkins noticed, and immediately sprung into action. He grabbed the boy, got him off the field and sought out a Saints’ team trainer for assistance.

"Lincoln was out there with me, I was just talking to him before the Anthem and he seemed good go to. It was hot, I’ve never been in Minnesota weather that’s been that hot. The Anthem started and he was kind of started stumbling," Jenkins said. "I asked if him he was alright, and he didn’t respond. I was like let’s just get this kid off the field and get him to someone who knows a lot more than I do."

Does Jenkins consider himself a hero? His actions are being called heroic.

What they're saying:

"No. Any of the guys would’ve done that. He was standing with me, so I happened to be the one to do it. I’m just thankful he’s OK," Jenkins said.

Jenkins has big game in return

Dig deeper:

Jenkins admitted it took him a minute to get mentally past what the boy went through and the work to get him to safety. Whatever he did, it worked.

Jenkins finished the night 3-for-5 with a triple, double and one RBI.

"I don’t want kids passing out all the time, but I enjoy having good games like that," Jenkins said.

In 35 games this year, Jenkins is hitting .308 with four homers, nine doubles, two triples and 14 RBI. Don’t be surprised if he’s wearing a Twins’ jersey at Target Field at some point this season.

What's next:

The Saints continue their series against Buffalo Thursday night at CHS Field.