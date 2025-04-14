Twins-Mets: How to watch the game on FOX 9 on April 15

The Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets on Tuesday, April 15 — a game you can watch on FOX 9.

The Twins are 5-11 heading into the series with the Mets, who are 10-5.

What time does the Twins-Mets game start?

What: Minnesota Twins vs. New York Mets

When: First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.

Where: Target Field

How to watch: FOX 9

