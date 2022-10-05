Twins infielder Luis Arraez wins American League batting title

article

Luis Arraez was the biggest bright spot for the Minnesota Twins in an otherwise disappointing season filled with injuries and frustrating stretches.

On Wednesday in Chicago, Arraez became the first Twins’ player since Joe Mauer in 2009 to win an American League batting title. Arraez walked twice, and in his final at-bat of the 2022 season, cracked a double to the fence in right field in the third inning.

Battling a hamstring injury, Arraez was taken out of the game after the hit with a .316 batting average, which will be the best the AL after the regular season. He left to a standing ovation from his dugout, and one of the first teammates to embrace him was shortstop Carlos Correa.

Arraez’s only competition heading into the regular season’s final day was Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who is hitting .311. With the AL East decided and Judge passing Roger Maris’s home run record, the Yankees are not playing Judge Wednesday night.

Arraez played in 144 games this season, and had 173 hits in 547 at-bats. He had 31 doubles, eight homers, 49 RBI and scored 88 runs.

It’s the 15th time a Twins’ player has won a batting title. Mauer won three, Kirby Puckett got one, Rod Carew had seven and Tony Oliva had three.

The Twins beat the White Sox 10-1 on Wednesday to finish 78-84 on the season, third place in the AL Central.