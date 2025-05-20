Twins-Guardians: How to watch the game on FOX 9

The Brief FOX 9 is set to air Tuesday night's game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians. Before the game on FOX 9, the Twins will finish Monday's matchup, which was rained out. The suspended game is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. and the game on FOX 9 will begin 30 minutes after the end of that game, slated for 6:40 p.m.



FOX 9 will air Tuesday night's matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians as part of our Twins Tuesday series.

Tuesday will be a partial doubleheader for the Twins after Monday's game got rained out. The Twins currently lead the Guardians in that game, 2-1, in the fourth inning.

What time does the Twins-Guardians game start?

What we know:

First pitch for the suspended game is set for 5:10 p.m. at Target Field. FOX 9 will air the second game of the evening, which is scheduled to start 30 minutes after the end of the suspended game. The estimated time for first pitch is about 6:40 p.m.

What : Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

When: May 6, 2025. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Where: Target Field

How to watch: FOX 9

Twins Tuesday Live at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 9

Twins winning streak

Big picture view:

After a slow start to the year, the Twins are on fire in the month of May. The team is back home after an incredible 13-game win streak that came to an end over the weekend.

The streak pushed the Twins to second in the AL Central, now trailing the Detroit Tigers by 4.5 games. The Guardians aren't far behind in the division, trailing the Twins by half a game.

While we're talking about streaks, the Twins are also undefeated (4-0) in games that have aired on FOX 9 this season.

Rain on Tuesday

Dig deeper:

We are tracking the rain that is soaking the metro on Tuesday. The good news is the morning will see the most persistent and heaviest rainfall. The rain will begin to fade in the late day and evening hours – but, there could still be some scattered showers.

Twins TV schedule on FOX 9

What's next:

FOX 9 is airing 10 Twins games this season, as well as five additional games on FOX. Here's the remaining schedule: