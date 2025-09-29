Rocco Baldelli out as Twins manager after 7 seasons

article

The Minnesota Twins announced Monday Rocco Baldelli will not return as the team’s manager for the 2026 season.

Baldelli spent seven seasons in Minnesota and won 524 regular season games, but the Twins have missed the American League Playoffs in four of the last five seasons. The Twins finished 70-92 this season, fourth in the American League Central Division, and were never seriously in the playoff conversation.

What they're saying:

Twins President Derek Falvey and Owner Joe Pohlad released statements on Monday.

Falvey: "Over the past seven years Rocco has been much more than our manager. He has been a trusted partner and teammate to me in leading this organization," said Twins President, Baseball & Business Operations Derek Falvey. "Together we shared a deep care for the Twins, for our players and staff, and for doing everything in our power to put this club in the best position to succeed. Along the way we experienced some meaningful accomplishments, and I will always be proud of those, even as I wish we had ultimately achieved more.

"This is a difficult day because of what Rocco represents to so many people here. He led with honesty, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to our players and staff. He gave himself fully to this role and I have tremendous respect and gratitude for the way he carried himself and the way he showed up every single day.

"This game is ultimately measured by results, and over the past two seasons we did not reach the goals we set. I take personal responsibility for that. After discussions with ownership, we determined that this is the right moment for a change in voice and direction. This decision is not a reflection of Rocco’s effort or leadership. It reflects where we are as an organization and the belief that a different voice is needed to help us move forward.

"I am deeply grateful to Rocco, Allie, and their family for everything they have contributed to the Twins. His impact extends well beyond wins and losses, and it will remain part of this organization for years to come."

Pohlad: "After ongoing internal discussions, we believe this is the right time for a change in leadership of our Major League team. These decisions are never easy, particularly given the respect we have for Rocco," said club Executive Chair Joe Pohlad. "He led with professionalism and care for both his players and our organization, and we are grateful for the way Rocco represented the Twins. Rocco, Allie and their children will always be part of the Twins family, and we wish them the very best moving forward."

Baldelli’s Twins history

Baldelli was named the 14th manager in Twins’ history in October of 2018. His 527 wins are third in team history behind Tom Kelly and Ron Gardenhire. He led the Twins to three AL Central titles in 2019, 2020 and 2023. In 2023, the Twins ended an 18-game playoff losing streak, and a series losing that lasted two decades.

What's next:

Twins officials say they will immediately begin their search for a new manager. The club’s 2026 coaching staff will be determined by the new manager in collaboration with Falvey and Executive Vice President, General Manager Jeremy Zoll.