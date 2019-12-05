Twins extend, raise netting along foul lines at Target Field

article

The Minnesota Twins are slightly extending the protective netting down the foul lines and heightening them in some areas at Target Field, the team announced Thursday.

The Twins announced they will extend the netting by two sections down each foul line, but that the netting will not extend all the way to the foul pole as other teams have done. There are still two unprotected foul line sections in both right and left field on each side.

The netting will also be increased in height in areas near the dugouts and even higher down both foul lines.

The Twins previously extending fan safety netting in 2016 and 2018. Each time, the Twins chose to extend the netting further than MLB’s guidelines.

The netting is designed to be detached and rolled up before the game begins so fans can still interact with players pre-game.

On Opening Day 2020, the following Target Field seating areas will be covered by fan safety netting: Dugout Box (Sections 1, 16 and 17); Dugout Box Infield (Sections 2-6 and 11-15); Thomson Reuters Champions Club (Sections 7-10); Diamond Box (Sections 103-104 and 124-125); Infield Box (Sections 105-108 and 120-123); and, Home Plate Box (109-119).

“When considering ways to improve the Target Field experience, enhancing fan safety is always a high priority,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “Understanding every ballpark is unique in its geometry, we believe the new netting configuration is the right approach for Target Field.”