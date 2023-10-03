Twins: Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis on AL Wild Card roster; Byron Buxton out

article

The Minnesota Twins released their 26-man roster for the American League Wild Card Playoffs ahead of Game 1 Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, and outfielder Byron Buxton will be watching from the dugout.

Buxton, who played just 85 games in another season with injuries, was not on the Twins’ roster. He hit .207 with 17 homers, 17 doubles and 42 RBI in 304 at-bats, but hasn’t been able to stay healthy. He’s been dealing with a knee injury, and hasn’t played in center field all season. He was not on the field for Monday’s workout at Target Field. He has not played for the Twins since going 1-for-4 with a double at the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 1, more than two months ago.

MINNESOTA TWINS AL WILD CARD PLAYOFF ROSTER

PITCHERS - Pablo Lopez, Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Kenta Maeda, Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Kody Funderburk, Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagan, Brock Stewart, Caleb Thielbar, Louie Varland

INFIELDERS - Carlos Correa, Kyle Farmer, Edouard Julien, Alex Kirilloff, Royce Lewis, Jorge Polanco, Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS - Max Kepler, Andrew Stevenson, Michael A. Taylor, Matt Wallner

CATCHERS - Ryan Jeffers, Christian Vazquez

UTILITY - Willi Castro

The Twins got better news with Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis. Correa, who has been dealing with plantar fasciitis since May, said Monday he’s ready to go and is on the roster for the best-of-three series at Target Field. In 135 games, Correa is hitting .230 with 18 homers, 29 doubles and 65 RBI. Correa has the playoff acumen, winning a World Series in 2017 with the Houston Astros.

Lewis is also on the playoff roster despite dealing with a hamstring injury. He’s likely to be the designated hitter for the series, and is one of the Twins’ best young players that will give the dugout energy. He hit .309 in 58 regular season games with 15 homers, seven doubles nad 52 RBI. Four of his homers were grand slams.

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez to the mound for Game 1, a 3:38 p.m. first pitch at Target Field.