Twins activate infielder Royce Lewis from injured list

article

Royce Lewis is back.

As the Minnesota Twins aim to pull away with the American League Central Division title with 42 regular seasons games to play, they’re getting one of their best hitters back. The Twins announced on Tuesday that Lewis has been activated from the injured list after a rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints.

Lewis has missed the last 36 games with a left oblique strain. In four games with the Saints, Lewis hit .417 with two homers, three RBI and scored four runs. Before the injury, Lewis was one of the Twins’ top hitters at .326 with two doubles, four homers, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored. He also had a .354 on-base percentage and .827 on-base plus slugging.

To make room for Lewis on the 26-man roster, the Twins put utility player Willi Castro on the 10-day injured list with a mild left oblique strain.

The Twins have a 4.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and start a brief five-game home stand against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night at Target Field. The Twins have 12 of their next 14 games at home, including a three-game series against the Guardians, to finish August.