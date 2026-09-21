Twin Cities gas prices spike 16.5 cents in one week, now averaging $4.43 per gallon

The Brief Gas prices in the Twin Cities jumped 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $4.43 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The national average also climbed, rising 18.5 cents per gallon to $4.44 per gallon. Refinery issues in the Great Lakes region and global diesel supply pressures are driving the surge, GasBuddy said.



Gas prices in the Twin Cities are climbing fast — and experts say relief isn't guaranteed anytime soon.

Twin Cities prices spike

What we know:

Drivers in the Twin Cities are feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices jumped sharply over the past week. According to GasBuddy's survey of 1,106 stations in the Twin Cities, the average price of gasoline hit $4.43 per gallon, up 16.5 cents from the previous week. That puts prices 22.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.36 per gallon more than this time last year.

What you're paying around the region

By the numbers:

Neighboring areas are also seeing increases. Wisconsin is averaging $4.43 per gallon, up 34.2 cents from last week's $4.09. Sioux Falls is at $4.15 per gallon, up 12.9 cents from $4.02 the week before. Statewide in Minnesota, the average sits at $4.39 per gallon, up 16.6 cents from last week's $4.23.

For those hunting for a deal, GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in the Twin Cities was priced at $3.99 per gallon yesterday, while the most expensive reached $4.89 — a 90-cent difference. Across the state, prices ranged from $3.90 to $5.27 per gallon, a spread of $1.37.

What's driving the increase

Why you should care:

Refinery problems in the Great Lakes region are a major factor. "Average gasoline prices rose in virtually every state over the last week, with 45 states seeing increases of more than 3 cents per gallon, led by the Great Lakes region where refinery issues sent Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Wisconsin all up more than 30 cents per gallon," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Diesel prices also climbing

Dig deeper:

Diesel is getting hit even harder. The national average price of diesel jumped 30.7 cents compared to a week ago, now standing at $6.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

De Haan pointed to global pressures compounding the regional strain. "Diesel rose in every state, with five states seeing increases exceeding 50 cents per gallon, as continued strikes on Russian oil refineries tighten global diesel supply — a pressure further amplified in the Great Lakes by regional refinery issues," he said. "Any broader directional change will depend heavily on overseas developments, and with new Houthi attacks and fresh U.S.-Iran escalations, the outlook remains deeply uncertain."

National picture

The national average price of gasoline has risen 18.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.44 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country. That's up 34.4 cents from a month ago and $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago.

For context, here's how Twin Cities gas prices compare to the same date in previous years, alongside the national average:

Sept. 21, 2025: $3.07/g (U.S. average: $3.14/g)

Sept. 21, 2024: $3.10/g (U.S. average: $3.19/g)

Sept. 21, 2023: $3.92/g (U.S. average: $3.83/g)

Sept. 21, 2022: $3.72/g (U.S. average: $3.67/g)

Sept. 21, 2021: $3.03/g (U.S. average: $3.19/g)

What we don't know:

Whether prices will stabilize or continue climbing remains unclear. De Haan said any shift in direction will depend heavily on overseas developments, including ongoing Houthi attacks and U.S.-Iran tensions.